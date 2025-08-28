Paris Hilton recalls crying after hair mishap: 'Called my sister crying'

Photo: Paris Hilton explains how she turned a hair blunder into a trend

Paris Hilton has never been one to let a beauty mishap hold her back.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, she admitted that she has turned one of her biggest hair blunders into a trendsetting moment.

While speaking to the outlet, the 44-year-old heiress, DJ, and Global Ambassador for Paul Mitchell reflected on a shocking salon memory from the early 2000s.

“I was not paying attention, just like on my phone, and then I looked up," she began.

"I had long hair all the way down to my waist at this point — and I saw he had cut my hair all the way to my ears,” Hilton revealed.

Reportedly, the sudden chop pf hair left Hilton surprised to her core.

“I was so in shock, and I looked in the mirror and didn’t know what to say. He’s like, ‘Do you like it?’ And I went to the bathroom and called my sister crying.”

To salvage the situation, Hilton turned to extensions and embraced a short, chic look instead.

“I got extensions to make it like a cute bob, and I liked it — but that was not done purposely,” she admitted and noted, “Then it became a trend, and everyone started cutting their hair. So, I was like, ‘OK.’”

In conclusion, Hilton claimed that she has far more intentional about caring for her locks after years of bold style experiments.