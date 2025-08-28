 
Did Taylor Swift date Popeye Jones?

Taylor Swift recently announced that she got engaged to Travis Kelce

August 28, 2025

Taylor Swift: File photo
Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce has left her millions of fans ecstatic.

The pop icon  and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement on August 27, 2025, sending Swifties into a frenzy of excitement worldwide.

The announcement has ignited a social media storm, with fans sharing their joy across platforms like X and Instagram. 

Posts featuring congratulatory messages, fan art, and celebratory hashtags have dominated timelines, reflecting the couple’s widespread popularity. 

The engagement, following their high-profile relationship that began in 2023, has been hailed as a fairy-tale moment by Swift’s dedicated followers.

Amid the buzz, a satirical social media post added a twist, claiming NBA coach Popeye Jones said, “Happy for them, but I know she still misses me,” about Swift. 

The humorous content confused some casual fans unfamiliar with Swift’s romantic history, sparking debate online.

However, no evidence supports Jones dating Swift or making the statement. 

The post appears to be a jest, with no credible sources backing the claim. 


