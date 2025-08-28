Kardashians assisting Jessica Simpson realize her worth: Source

Photo: Kardashians helping Jessica Simpson with reality TV comeback: Source

The Kardashians are reportedly encouraging Jessica Simpson to embrace her star power once again.

According to the latest findings of Star Magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is “pushing her to realize her potential and the explosive economics that go along with being a reality star in the social media age.”

While Simpson, 45, already has a documentary in the works, insiders shared that her history with reality television makes her uniquely positioned for a comeback.

The source pointed out that her early 2000s smash hit Newlyweds with ex-husband Nick Lachey helped pave the way for the Kardashian family’s reality empire.

“Jessica loved what came along with being in a groundbreaking reality TV smash: the magazine covers, the movie roles, the endorsement deals, the ability to start her own company,” the insider revealed.

They continued, “All of those successes had roots in the Newlyweds success, and the Kardashians are just doing their own version of that.”

However, the spy noted that Simpson’s home life today looks very different than in her Newlyweds era.

For those unversed, the Irresistible singer shares three children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, with her estranged husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson.

“Her story right now as a single mom juggling work commitments, family and dating is compelling, and the Kardashians, more than anybody, see that it could make for great television,” the source remarked in conclusion.