Hilary Duff teases musical comeback: 'To be continued'

Photo: Hilary Duff marks anniversary of album 'Metamorphosis'

Hilary Duff is seemingly gearing up for a comeback.

On Wednesday, 27th August, the actress and singer marked the 22nd anniversary of her sophomore album Metamorphosis with a heartfelt Instagram post that doubled as a possible tease for new music.

“Clearly I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented,” Duff, 37, wrote, looking back at her 2003 breakout.

The Lizzie McGuire star admitted the project marked a major turning point in her life.

“I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on people’s lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15-year-old self meant every word.”

While the pop-rock record might not reflect her current sensibilities, Duff acknowledged its impact: “It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.”

She even recalled her early shows, from skate parks in San Jose to suddenly stepping into arenas, before closing with a note of gratitude and a cryptic promise.

“Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. ???????????????????????????????? To be continued….”