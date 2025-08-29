Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark new trend with engagement announcement

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement rings hypes demand for antique diamond

Taylor Swift has reportedly influenced a new engagement ring trend.

The Eras Tour hitmaker announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on 26th August, and now a new report of PEOPLE Magazine mentioned that she has sent her fans in frenzy with her dazzling antique engagement ring.

In this reported, Ali Galgano, jeweler, gemologist and founder of Serpentine Jewels, shared with the outlet that the reveal has already shifted the industry.

“Antique cuts also command a premium over modern equivalents, and demand will likely skyrocket in the wake of Taylor’s engagement,” she shared.

“Within 24 hours of the news breaking, I received hundreds of messages from clients asking about antique cushions,” Galgano added.

Galgano estimated Swift’s ring to be between 7 and 9 carats, calling stones that size “exceptionally rare.”

Photo: Taylor Swift's engagement ring

The findings also repored hat unlike modern diamonds, these cuts were hand-shaped centuries ago for candlelight, and not electric light.

“They give off a softer, more romantic glow — and that uniqueness is exactly what makes them so coveted today,” she explains.

Experts have valued the ring at up to $5 million, but Galgano insisted its rarity means more than the price tag.

“In a world where flawless, lab-grown diamonds are plentiful, there’s something refreshing about an older stone with quirks and imperfections. It feels authentic,” she noted in conclusion.