Tom Cruise's hug with Brad Pitt was 'just business': Source

Photo: Truth behind Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt's red-carpet hug laid bare

Tom Cruise’s truce with Brad Pitt wasn’t as genuine as it seemed, and now Pedro Pascal is in his crosshairs.

According to RadarOnline.com, Cruise shocked onlookers this summer when he showed up to the premiere of Pitt’s F1 drama, even going so far as to hug his longtime rival on the red carpet.

However, behind the smiles, it has been established the move was not exactly heartfelt.

“Tom’s competitiveness has never gone away,” an insider dished.

The insider event tipped, “Making up with Brad was more about business than genuine sentiment. They were essentially boosting each other’s projects.”

Now, Cruise has reportedly found a new source of irritation, and that none other than the industry's new favourite, Pedro Pascal.

“With Pedro, it’s different,” the source explained.

“He’s only a bit younger, but Hollywood acts like he’s the fresh face of the industry — and that really irritates Tom," the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Plus, Tom sees himself and Brad as Hollywood icons and Pedro as a newbie.”