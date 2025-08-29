Mark Hamill and wife Marilou get honest about LA fires

Mark Hamill, Marilou open up about LA fires damage

During the recent Los Angeles wildfires, Mark Hamill and his wife, Marilou, had to leave their home in the Big Rock neighborhood in Malibu, despite not wanting to.



As the tragedy had passed, the pair had become executive producers of Big Rock Burning, which tells the stories of residents who were "left to face the fires alone" amid the fires.

In an interview with People, the Star Wars' wife shared her thinking at the time, “I had planned to stay, and I was really angry when we finally left that I didn't stay."

Marilou, who is trained in fire safety, said, “After a few days, I think I thought, ‘Well, I'm kind of glad I didn't.’ Just because I wasn't worried about dying. I was more worried and thankful that I didn't breathe all those toxins."

To avert their home from being engulfed in fires, the couple turned on their fire system, which sprayed “three to 500 gallons a minute over the whole property" from their pool.

“Nearly every home around us burned, but one,” she said. “And that home was probably saved by our fire system, the way the wind blew the water on their house from our fire system.”

Mark, meanwhile, added they could not return to their home because the downside is that it's toxic with chemicals."

Big Rock Burning will be out on Aug 29.