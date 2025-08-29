Benedict Cumberbatch shares 'one rule' to keep marriage strong

Benedict Cumberbatch gets honest about his marriage secret

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter have been married for 10 years, and to keep the bond tight, the actor said he employed one rule.



Sharing what it is on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Marvel star initially provided some background information. "Being away from home ***** them off."

To bridge the gap, the Sherlock star said he has implemented a "two-week rule" to maintain a strong relationship with his wife and three children.

"It ***** off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me," he shared.

Meanwhile, The Roses is the latest movie of Benedict, where he is playing Theo, as he told Variety, “I try to sort of scare myself a little bit with the new."

And this comedy has been in the works for a while, as has working with one of my best friends, so both of those things are good and new and fresh," the star added.

“I don’t know that he’s very much like anyone I’ve played before,” the British actor noted.

The Roses is playing in cinemas now.