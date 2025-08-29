Christina Haack's divorce battle with ex Josh hall comes to end

Christina Haack's finalizes divorce with Josh Hall no spousal support

Christina Haack's divorce battle with ex Josh Hall has officially came to end one year after Josh filed for divorce.

According to court documents filed in Orange County, California, on August 26, the former couple agreed to settle without ongoing spousal support.

Instead, Christina made a one-time payment of $300,000 to Hall on May 6 as part of dividing property, including their Nashville estate.

She also covered $40,000 for his attorneys’ fees, along with mediation costs from May. Each will now handle their own remaining legal expenses. Before this, Christina had already paid an unallocated $100,000 to Hall in September 2024.

The judgment stated: “Each party has knowingly and expressly waived and released his or her respective rights to complete full discovery, both formal and informal, relating to any issues and procedures and to investigate beyond what he or she has already pursued, the nature, extent, and value of community property (assets and liabilities) and the parties' interest therein, and the financial circumstances of the other party.”

Though Christina had previously claimed she paid “some” spousal support, the settlement revealed Hall voluntarily declined it.

“He voluntarily declined spousal support. Given there was no prenup, Christina should send Josh a thank you, but Josh is happy to never have to speak to her again… He couldn’t be happier,” a source told DailyMail.