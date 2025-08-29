 
Tristan Thompson supports daughter True's new venture

The proud dad is showing his support for his daughter

August 29, 2025

Tristan Thompson supports daughter True's new venture

Tristan Thompson is spending some fun time with his young entrepreneur daughter True.

On August 27, the NBA player took to his Instagram account to share some insights into his seven-year-old daughter's successful lemonade stand.

True set it up with her cousin Dream, who is the daughter of Rob Kardhsain and Blac Chyna. Her three-year-old brother was also there to support his sister.

For the unversed, Tristan shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Khloe Kardashian.

In the post, the proud dad congratulated True and appeared to be a happy customer of his daughter's new venture.

"Lemonade was a 10/10!! Congrats girls!!" he wrote in the caption.

To complement her venture, True donned a white tank top with lemon print on it paired with shorts. While Tatum sported a yellow shirt for the theme.

In one of the snaps of the carousel True can be seen showing a banner that reads, "True's LEMONADE STAND," with a girl resembling True drawn on it with lemonade juice glasses.

For the unversed, Tristan is also father to son Prince whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and son Theo, 4, with Maralee Nichols.

This post came after Tristan posted a picture with Prince and calling each other "twin."

