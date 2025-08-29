Benedict Cumberbatch spills one thing irritates his family

Benedict Cumberbatch dishes secret to strong bond with wife Sophie Hunter and kids

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter are still going strong after 10 years of marriage and here is what the English actor revealed about the secret to his long-lasting bond with his spouse.

In a recent chat on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast the 49-year-old actor spilled the one rule that keeps his marriage strong.

Cumberbatch, who appeared on the podcast along with his The Roses costar Olivia Colman, revealed that "being away from home" irritates his family members.

So he came up with a "two-week rule" to keep their bond tight with his wife of 10 years and their three children.

"It p******* off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me," he shared.

For the unversed, Cumberbatch tied the knot with Hunter back in 2015 on Valentine's Day in an intimate ceremony at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Mottistone, England.

The pair is also parent to three sons, Christopher, 10, Finn, 6, and Hal, 8.