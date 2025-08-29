Why Maren Morris calls split from ex Ryan Hurd a 'gift'?

Maren Morris reflects on healing power of songwriting

Maren Morris is not looking back on her past 'tragedy' as she believes her divorce was a 'gift'

The singer-songwriter took over the stage for a one night show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, which raised money for music education charity, Music Will.

"I’ve always worked with giving back to music education, especially in public schooling because there’s not a ton of funding," she told the People. "It’s a good way to give back, and it’s a very intimate setting, which we don’t really get to do much anymore, so it feels like I’m at the Bluebird Cafe [in Nashville]."

"I know personally, because our choir and our theater in our high school never had, like, proper costumes that are of this century, instruments of this century, so that’s always been a passion of mine because I know how much it means to those teachers and the kids, having new instruments," she continued

While performing in front of 250 people, she reflected on the healing power of songwriting after her split from Ryan Hurd in 2024.

"It’s a gift, I’ve learned, not just a tragedy," she told the audience. "I kind of learned to just write through it, whatever I was going through, which is the point of songwriting, but I never really wanted to write about those things — but I’m so glad I did because I learned about myself and what I actually love writing about and just being very [un]filtered."