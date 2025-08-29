Kylie Kelce shares raw thoughts on husband Jason's stunt to look 'young'

Kylie Kelce shares what she prefers about Jason Kelce's looks

Kylie Kelce has some clear opinions when it comes to Jason Kelce's looks.

In a recent chat on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the podcaster shared her honest thoughts on the retired footballer's latest transformations to look young by dying his beard.

Kylie shared that she is okay with dying his beard but she likes the silver streaks more.

"What I will say is that I think he looks fine as hell with his dyed hair," the mom of four said in the August 28 episode of the show.

"But I am very excited for the silver fox to return because I think he just looks like a distinguished fine ass gentleman," she remarked.

Jason debuted his dyed beard in his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, in the episode featuring Taylor Swift.

He wrote on his account about his new look after his former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick commented that he felt "betrayed."

"I promise the dye was for a good reason, don't hate me," Jason replied.

He finally told the backstory behind his transformation in the August 27 episode of his podcast, revealing it was for the promotion of his beverage brand Garage Beer

"Initially, I was going to shave my beard completely, and then I was like, 'Yeah I'm not doing that, I hate my face too much. So, I'm gonna keep the beard but I'll dye it to make me look younger.' But we didn't play chemistry very well and I ended up coming out a little darker than I was expecting."