Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole talks about 'experiencing joy' after Taylor Swift engagement news

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole drops cryptic post after Swift engagement news

Travis Kelce ex girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, dropped a cryptic post after Taylor Swift and the NFL star broke the news of their engagement.

Following the couple's announcement that they are getting married, Kayla took to her Instagram and reposted a video clip about "joy."

For the unversed, Nicola and Travis dated on and off for five years before parting ways in 2022. Since Travis started dating Taylor, Nicola has faced online hate from some Swifties digging into her past with the NFL player.

Now, as Travis and Taylor are looking forward to their marriage, Nicole uploaded a post to her Stories about "happiness", featuring actress Tracee Ellis Ross discussing the importance of “experiencing joy.”

“I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness,” Ellis Ross said. “I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7/11, and joy is something you earn and work for and takes practice. I feel like joy has legs.

“I feel like joy has feet, I feel like joy has roots, I feel like [joy] creates space and allows for room for more than just a good day," she continued.

“I think joy is an attitude,” the “Black-ish” star added. “I think joy is a perspective, and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life.”

The sports journalist then captioned the clip by writing, “Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough.”

Nicole has been vocal in the past about the online backlash she faced amid Travis and Taylor's highly publisized relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor and Travis announced their engagement via joint post on social media, along with series of a pictures from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end getting on his knees to propose Taylor.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post which crossed over 33 million likes.