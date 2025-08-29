Pedro Pascal's rise makes top Hollywood star jealous?

Pedro Pascal's stardom 'irks' a famous Hollywood actor

Over the years, Pedro Pascal has arguably become a sensation in Hollywood, appearing in several hit films and shows, and his stardom has reached new heights.



But with his rise, a top star in the industry has reportedly become irritated, whom the insider revealed is Tom Cruise.

“He’s only a bit younger, but Hollywood acts like he’s the fresh face of the industry — and that really irritates Tom," the tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

This led the Mission Impossible actor, the source claimed, to appear at Brad Pitt's latest movie's F1 premiere, which some had seen as his longtime rival.

“Making up with Brad was more about business than genuine sentiment. They were essentially boosting each other’s projects," the bird chirped.

Ultimately, the insider said, "Plus, Tom sees himself and Brad as Hollywood icons and Pedro as a newbie.”

On the other hand, the Top Gun star has been working to make his physique attractive by hitting the gym.

However, there is a particular area in his body which he is not happy with, as the source told the outlet, "There's no denying Tom's in incredible shape for his age, but one area continues to give him grief – his moobs."

"He's tried everything from diet to exercise, and nothing will get rid of the excess fat on his chest area," the tipster tattled.

In the end, the insider said, "Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all. Surgery seems to be his only option. There's lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out."