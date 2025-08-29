 
Joe Alwyn steps out after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news

The pop star and the NFL star announced their new chapter of life on August 26

August 29, 2025

Joe Alwyn was seen hitting the streets of London while running errands following the news of his ex Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce.

One day after the newly engaged couple announced the new chapter of their life, the pop star's ex was seen strolling on Wednesday, as per People.

The English actor kept his attire casual in a light blue sweater with stripes, light-washed jeans, and a blue hat. He was also carrying a black tote bag and sporting blue and brown jeans.

For the unversed, Taylor dated Joe for almost six years before they separated in 2023. The pop star and the NFL star started dating in the summer of 2023.

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement in a joint Instagaram post on August 26, along with pictures of their dreamy proposal in a floral-filled garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post.

In an interview with The Guardian Joe revealed how he moved from his high-profile relationship with Taylor.

“I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control,” the Brutalist star told the outlet, “And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work… So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”

