Tom Brady's look alike son Jack appears for rare event in Queens: Report

Tom Brady’s eldest son, Jack, looked every bit his father’s double as he stepped out with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, at the US Open in Queens this week.

Jack, who turned 18 last Friday, towered over his proud mom in a selfie she shared from the tennis tournament.

The milestone birthday was also celebrated by Brady, who posted a heartfelt tribute to his son on Instagram, praising his “grace, courage, love and kindness” while joking about the challenges of adulthood.

According to Daily Mail, Bridget welcomed Jack in 2007 shortly after her split from Brady, who had already begun dating Gisele Bündchen.

Despite the complicated circumstances, the three built an amicable relationship as Brady later married Bündchen and had two more children, Benjamin and Vivian.

As per the outlet, Bündchen, who divorced Brady in 2022, has spoken warmly of Jack as her “bonus child,” while Brady continues to spotlight his eldest in emotional tributes.