Taylor Swift melts fans during public outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on Thursday night, drawing major attention at Arrowhead Stadium as the pop superstar showed off her diamond ring.

The 14-time Grammy winner joined her fiancé and his brother Jason Kelce to watch the University of Cincinnati—Travis’ alma mater—take on the University of Nebraska.

Dressed in a pleated blue miniskirt, a cream sweater vest, and tan knee-high boots, and carrying a chic Celine handbag, Swift turned heads as cameras caught her sipping a drink and flashing her "Old Mine Brilliant Cut" diamond, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, the couple confirmed their engagement earlier this week with a joint Instagram post, shot at Kelce’s $6 million Kansas mansion and set to Swift’s track So High School.

While fans only just received the news, Kelce’s father revealed that the NFL star proposed on August 10 during a private moment in Missouri.

Inside the stadium, Swift sat beside Kelce and his brother, while NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was also spotted by her side earlier in the evening.

Fans quickly took to social media to gush over the ring, joking that it was “so shiny it might blind the players.”

Additionally, Swift and Kelce, who went public with their romance in September 2023, have become one of pop culture’s most-watched couples—balancing her record-breaking Eras Tour with his back-to-back Super Bowl runs.