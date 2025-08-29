Kylie Kelce spots surprising pattern in daughters' personalities

Kylie Kelce reveals birth order twist shaping her kids personalities

Kylie Kelce revealed that she has observed that her daughters’ personalities seem to match their birth order.

In a recent chat on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old mom of four talked about how the four daughters she shares with husband Jason Kelce show traits tied to the order they were born.

“Birth order theory proposes that the order in which a person is born within their family, such as being the oldest, middle, youngest or an only child shapes their personality behavior and even life outcomes due to differences in parenting and family dynamics,” explained Emma Samocki, the podcast’s producer.

Kylie agreed with Emma and shared she has noticed the theory lands on her daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, almost 5 months.

“First of all, that's true,” Kylie admitted. “I know that we are parenting Benny differently than we parented Wyatt because Wyatt had my undivided attention until she was 18 months old.”

She laughingly described her firstborn, saying “Really the rule abiding is funny to me because she herself wants to abide by the rules, but she will try to talk her sisters into doing s*** that she would like to do, which is funny to me.”

Kylie added that Ellie and Bennie are already showing independence, social skills, and loyalty—traits she connects to being middle children.