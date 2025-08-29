Jessie J makes heartbreaking announcement amid health issues

Jessie J cancels tour dates ahead of second breast cancer surgery

Jessie J left her fans disappointed on Thursday as she postponed two legs of her upcoming tour while canceling another portion amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

In a statement to People magazine on August 28, the 37-year-old singer announced that she has had to cancel US tour dates and postpone her UK concerts to focus on her health.

“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery — nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” said Jessie.

"This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed," she added.

For those unversed, the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker's UK and European shows were initially scheduled for October 2025. Now, the shows have been moved to April 2026.

This cancellation comes three months after Jessica revealed that she has breast cancer.

The 'Nobody's Perfect' songstress later took to her Instagram account to further discuss her decision to cancel her upcoming shows.

"As some of you may know I just had breast cancer surgery eight weeks ago, that's the first thing," she said in a clip. "The second thing is unfortunately I have to have a second surgery."

"Nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of the year and unfortunately that falls right in the middle of a tour I had booked," she assured.

"I'm so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad. But also it is what it is. I need to be better, I need to be healed and this is the right decision to make so I am postponing the tour until next year," she added.