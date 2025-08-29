Why Blake Lively didn't congratulate Taylor Swift on her engagement?

Why Blake Lively didn't congratulate ex BFF Taylor Swift on her engagement

Blake Lively has confirmed that she and Taylor Swift are no longer friends, as she didn't congratulate the singer on her engagement to Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that the 38-year-old actress didn't reach out to Taylor following her engagement to the NFL star.

“This isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry,” the source said, referencing Blake's ongoing legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni.

The source further told the outlet that the It Ends with Us actress “doesn’t talk about Taylor at all and doesn’t ponder on their doomed friendship."

“This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence,” a tipster continued.

“There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that," the insider added.

The confidant further said that Blake isn’t “sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged because she’s got her own life to focus on.”

For those unversed, Blake and Taylor's friendship ended earlier this year when the Bad Blood hitmaker was dragged into the actress's legal battle with Justin.

In January 2025, Justin filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake, alleging defamation and extortion.

It is worth noting that Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the newly engaged couple captioned a carousel on Instagram.