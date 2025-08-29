 
Lady Gaga makes shocking 'Wednesday' season 2 announcement

August 29, 2025

Lady Gaga updates on The Dead Dance song at Wednesday party
Lady Gaga unveiled a most-awaited surprise for her fans.

At the Netflix and Spotify's Wednesday Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City on Thursday, Gaga took a moment to make a major announcement.

The singer and actress, who will be a guest star in part two of Netflix show Wednesday season 2, revealed the release date of her track, Dead Dance, which is also featured in the series.

Lady Gaga announced that the track will be released on the same day of the release of part two of second season, which is September 3, 2025.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Mayers and Joy Sunday, Gaga said, “I’m excited to be here tonight."

She went on to add, "I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to come say hello. I had a wonderful working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna.”

Gaga also noted, “Everyone here is so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming September 3."

"It’s a part of the show and I’m so excited for you to see it,” she said.

It is worth mentioning that Gaga's guest role was announced at Netflix's TUDUM 2025 event in Los Angeles, when she performed a Wednesday theme medlay during which she was also joined by Jenna Ortega  onstage.

