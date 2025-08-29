 
Sabrina Carpenter shares best way to hear her new album 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter releases her new album 'Man's Best Friend'

Web Desk
August 29, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter gives ultimate listening guide for 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album the Man’s Best Friend on Friday.

Announcing the release of the album, Carpenter took to Instagram to pen a special note for fans.

Sharing about the album, the Espresso hitmaker wrote, “Man’s Best Friend is out now x how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure.”

She went on to add, “I don’t think I’ve had greater memories making something before. I made the whole record with 3 of my best most brilliant friends Amy, Jack and John. And if i could turn back time and relive these memories i would. God damn we had so much fun! and you can hear it!”

“It’s a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25 year old ! you know her, you love her Its yours now happy Man’s Best Friend day! Out now everywhere,” Carpenter added further.

Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter also shared the best way to experience the album.

She wrote, “Ps- I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go go juice optional).”

Man’s Best Friend has 12 tracks, including, Manchild, Tears, My Man on Willpower, Sugar Talking, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, Nobody’s Son, Never Getting Laid, When Did You Get Hot?, Go Go Juice, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry, House Tour and, Goodbye.

