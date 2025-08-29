Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to have 'close friends and family' wedding only?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finalize wedding details just weeks after engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent the internet into meltdown after their surprise engagement announcement.

After dating for two-years, the beloved couple took their relationship to the next level.

On August 26, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on social media. Sharing a carousel of photos from the garden surrounded by floral arches, where the NFL star proposed the pop icon, Taylor wrote in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Now, the insiders have claimed that the couple is already planning their picture-perfect wedding.

The source told DailyMail that Taylor and Travis have decided to keep their wedding small and intimate.

An insider stated, “It will just be close friends and family.”

Adding that Taylor and Travis are “already planning and have a lot of details decided already.”

For those unaware, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023. On his New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that he was disappointed that he didn’t have a chance to meet her or give her his phone number when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium.

The public declaration of his interest went viral with Taylor recently revealing on the podcast that it made her feel like “in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox and being like, 'I want to date you.”

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist also told the Time Magazine in 2023 that “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” the So High School singer added.