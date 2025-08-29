Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to have kids post engagement: Source

Photo: Taylor Swift to take time away from career to plan family with Travis Kelce: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

According to Us Weekly, the power couple already has children on their bucket list.

“They absolutely want a family,” a source told the outlet and added, “Their dream is to have kids.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kelce and Swift may “not wait too long” when it comes to family planning.

“She’s in a great space in her career and with her success, she can take some time away,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that the pair are already deep into wedding planning, with a clear vision for how they want to celebrate.

“It will just be close friends and family,” another insider revealed, noting that Swift and Kelce are keeping things small and intimate.

“They’re already planning and have a lot of details decided.”

As SWIFTIES will be aware, Swift and Kelce’s love story began in 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had hoped to meet her during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium but never got the chance.

His candid admission went viral, and then became the foundation of their love story.

Taylor later admitted on the same podcast that his bold gesture won her over, saying it felt “like an ’80s John Hughes movie,” comparing it to a scene where “he was just standing outside my window with a boombox being like, ‘I want to date you.’”