Orlando Bloom opens up about extreme weight loss for 'The Cut'

August 29, 2025

Orlando Bloom is opening up about the toll his latest transformation took on both his body and mind.

The 48-year-old actor revealed on the August 27 episode of This Morning that he lost 52 pounds to play a retired boxer in the upcoming film The Cut. 

According to Daily Mail, Bloom admitted that his extreme diet, reduced to just tuna and cucumber in the weeks before production, left him “exhausted,” with “no energy or brain power.”

“In regards to this, Bloom confessed, "Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around.”

Moreover, working with nutritionist Philip Goglia, who previously guided Christian Bale, Bloom gradually cut his meals down from three to two before surviving on only minimal food. 

He shared that the deprivation not only impacted his physical strength but also led to “paranoia” and “intrusive thoughts.”

Additionally, the Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled lying down between takes on set, only to get up and do push-ups before filming to maintain his appearance. 

He explained, “Actors tend to take it to the extreme in a short period,” “It’s not something I recommend anyone try at home.”

Despite the struggle, Bloom said he was motivated by the challenge of portraying a man consumed by redemption and obsession. 

The Cut is set to hit theaters on September 5.

