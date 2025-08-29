 
Geo News

Selena Gomez 'so happy to have downtime with' ahead of Benny Blanco wedding: Source

Insider dished rare details about Selena Gomez's bachelorette party in Cabo

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2025

Photo: Selena Gomez very excited to take next step with Benny Blanco: Source
Photo: Selena Gomez very excited to take next step with Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez rang in her upcoming nuptials with a sun-soaked bachelorette getaway in Cabo.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the Fetish hitmaker had a blast during the weekend. 

“It was a very fun but chill weekend,” a source told the outlet. 

The insider even addressed, “These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them.”

The celebrations included a luxurious boat day and cozy evenings back at the villa, where the group enjoyed private dinners with a chef, plenty of lounging in the sun, and carefully curated details to make the bride-to-be feel special.

According to the insider, Gomez’s girlfriends even went the extra mile by decorating the villa with photos of her fiancé Benny Blanco “everywhere,” complete with personalized décor, outfits, and fun games to honor the singer’s big moment.

On Sunday, August 24, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, was spotted aboard a yacht with longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez. 

In photos obtained by TMZ, Gomez stunned in a strapless black one-piece swimsuit as she and her friends danced, snapped selfies, and soaked up the Cabo sun.

“It was your typical, traditional bachelorette and exactly what Selena wanted,” the source added. 

“She was radiating all weekend and was so happy to have downtime with her girlfriends," the spy confided. 

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Selena is a simple girl, and the little things go a long way with her. She truly exudes happiness when she talks about Benny. She is very excited to start this next chapter with him.”

'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star reveals deep mythology of sequel video
'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star reveals deep mythology of sequel
'Love Island USA's Pepe Garcia reacts to rumors he cheated on Iris Kendall
'Love Island USA's Pepe Garcia reacts to rumors he cheated on Iris Kendall
George Clooney triumphs at 'Jay Kelly' premiere despite illness: Source
George Clooney triumphs at 'Jay Kelly' premiere despite illness: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to have kids post engagement: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to have kids post engagement: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to have 'close friends and family' wedding only? video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to have 'close friends and family' wedding only?
Sabrina Carpenter shares best way to hear her new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter shares best way to hear her new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Karrueche Tran clears the air on Deion Sanders romance speculations video
Karrueche Tran clears the air on Deion Sanders romance speculations
Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall takes a dig at marriage after divorce
Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall takes a dig at marriage after divorce