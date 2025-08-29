Selena Gomez 'so happy to have downtime with' ahead of Benny Blanco wedding: Source

Photo: Selena Gomez very excited to take next step with Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez rang in her upcoming nuptials with a sun-soaked bachelorette getaway in Cabo.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the Fetish hitmaker had a blast during the weekend.

“It was a very fun but chill weekend,” a source told the outlet.

The insider even addressed, “These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them.”

The celebrations included a luxurious boat day and cozy evenings back at the villa, where the group enjoyed private dinners with a chef, plenty of lounging in the sun, and carefully curated details to make the bride-to-be feel special.

According to the insider, Gomez’s girlfriends even went the extra mile by decorating the villa with photos of her fiancé Benny Blanco “everywhere,” complete with personalized décor, outfits, and fun games to honor the singer’s big moment.

On Sunday, August 24, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, was spotted aboard a yacht with longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Gomez stunned in a strapless black one-piece swimsuit as she and her friends danced, snapped selfies, and soaked up the Cabo sun.

“It was your typical, traditional bachelorette and exactly what Selena wanted,” the source added.

“She was radiating all weekend and was so happy to have downtime with her girlfriends," the spy confided.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Selena is a simple girl, and the little things go a long way with her. She truly exudes happiness when she talks about Benny. She is very excited to start this next chapter with him.”