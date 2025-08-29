Lindsay Lohan dragged into new drama as dad Michael makes shocking move

Lindsay Lohan's peace shatters because of THIS

Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s father, is pleading for his release from jail.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old American actress and singer’s father is serving nine months in jail for “taking kickbacks for steering addicts to drug treatment centers.”

According to Radar Online, Michael filed a request to be released so he could walk the red carpet alongside his daughter at the Hollywood premiere of Freakier Friday, which was on July 22.

Insider close to the Mean Girls star's dad shared, "He actually thought they'd let him out because she's famous. He still sees her as a golden ticket."

The source claimed Lindsay has "worked her butt off" for this comeback and noted, "The last thing she needs is her jailbird dad hijacking the moment and turning it into another circus."

In March of this year, the same outlet reported that the Irish Wish alum cut off her father after his arrest for allegedly beating up his estranged wife.

Per the insider, "This brings back horrible memories for Lindsay of growing up with this guy,” and she has shifted her focus on career over the years, leaving no space for her troubled father in her life.

“Lindsay feels that she's matured, but her father never has. It gives her nightmares about her own troubled times that she wants to keep in the rearview mirror, so she has cut her dad out of the picture,” the source said.