Julia Roberts blames humanity for failing at conversation

Julia Roberts sparks fury with controversial 'MeToo' stance

Julia Roberts came forward to defend Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt while tackling tough “MeToo” questions.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old American actress defended her new film After the Hunt at a press conference in Venice by answering tough questions about the movie’s message on “MeToo” and cancel culture.

In the forthcoming movie, Roberts plays the role of a college professor, Alma Olsson, who finds herself at a crucial stage of life as her student (Edebiri) accuses her colleague Henrik Gibson, played by Andrew Garfield, and a pal of crossing a line.

The Notting Hill star brushed aside a question about whether After the Hunt was sabotaging the feminist movement. The journalist claimed the film has “caused controversy” among the festivalgoers, as they felt it “revives old arguments” about believing women who do not confine themselves in a room after being s**ually assaulted but rather speak up.

Instead of answering the question, Roberts stated she wants the movie to help initiate difficult conversations.

With a laugh, she said, “Not to be disagreeable, because it’s not in my nature, but the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments.’ I don’t think it’s just reviving an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other. There are a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated that creates conversation.”

The Oscar winner added, “The best part of your question is that you all came out of the theater talking about it. That’s how we wanted it to feel. You realize what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome.”

Roberts went on to deny claims that the film was trying to stir controversy, emphasising that society is “losing the art of conversation in humanity right now.”

“We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish,” she quipped.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that After the Hunt will be released on October 10, 2025.