Ron Howard drops bomsbhell about his wedding cost

Ron Howard spills shocking details of his low-cost wedding

Ron Howard, who shot to fame on Happy Days, recently revealed he spent only $800 on his wedding.

For the unversed, the 71-year-old American filmmaker and actor tied the knot with his high school love, Cheryl Alley, on June 27, 1975 during the days of Happy Days fame. They both first crossed paths in Mrs. McBride's English class.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story, Howard said, “It was a small, very modest wedding in Burbank, California. And it was important to Cheryl's dad that he pay for it, so therefore it was important to Cheryl to not let it get out of hand.”

Calling to mind, he added, “We sent out invitations to 300 people and Cheryl kept saying, ‘That's huge.’ My mom kept saying, ‘They won't all show up.’ And that church was chock-a-block full. It was everybody from The Andy Griffith Show, everybody from Happy Days and so many other friends, and Cheryl's friends as well.”

“It was a great day. My mom and dad had a small kind of champagne punch reception back at their house. The whole thing was super modest, but you know what? By God it worked,” The Andy Griffith Show star noted.

Notably, in his 2021 memoir, The Boys, which he co-wrote with his brother Clint, Howard shared his wedding cost was just $800, “including the price of the dress.”

"We had no reception, just a simple ceremony followed by cake and nonalcoholic punch in the church's courtyard,” he scribbled.