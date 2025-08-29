Joe Alwyn reacts to Taylor Swift's engagement

Joe Alwyn breaks silence over Taylor Swift's engagement

By now, the entire media is flooded with news and pictures of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce.

The couple have been dating each other for two years and shared the joyous news with their fans on August 26, 2025.

With the pop sensation having a rather publicized dating history, the lengthiest relationship she’s had was with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six before calling it quits in April 2023.

The extremely private British actor reportedly struggled with the Lover crooner’s level of fame during their relationship, and has since kept a very low profile post their break-up.

Now, an inside source has revealed to Daily Mail exclusively that Alwyn “genuinely hopes” the best for Swift, 35, following her engagement to Kelce.

“Taylor's engagement is the final nail in the coffin to any thoughts Joe will ever have about her again,” the insider claimed, adding, “Sure, he genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well, but he doesn't think about her anymore on any consistent basis and hasn't reached out, nor will he, to offer congratulations.”

The source added, “He feels that it is not needed, and he feels she wouldn't want to hear from him anyway.”

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift first met each other at the 2016 Met Gala and the two went to great lengths, consistently, to stay out of the public eye.

Despite their private relationship, Swift often gave her fans a glimpse into their romance through her music and lyrics, most notably in her albums Reputation and Lover.