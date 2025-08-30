Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'misses' late singer on his 'special day'

Late Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares poignant tribute to 'dearest' boyfriend

Kate Cassidy is remembering her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, on his 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old influencer took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 29, to pour her heart out for "the most special soul" on his special day.

For the unversed, the former One Direction alum tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony of a multi-story building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In the heartbreaking post Kate shared that she "misses" the late singer-songwriter "so much," and posted a montage video of their sweet memories together.

"8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much," she began, "Happy Birthday Liam."

"I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess," Kate added.

In a separate post, she penned down a touching tribute to Liam, noting his birth date, "August 29th will be a date that sits in her heart for the rest of her life."

The note began, "My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times."

She went on to write, "I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me."

"I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together."

"But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn." she concluded.