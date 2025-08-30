Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional over family milestone

Jennifer Lopez is feeling nostalgic as her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, step into their senior year of high school.

The On The Floor hitmaker, 56, shared a throwback video of her son Max, then 7, adorably singing Lukas Graham's song 7 Years.

In the Instagram Story, the mom-of-two also mused about how quickly time went by. “How does 10 years go by so fast!? So proud of you Maxi. 1st day of senior year. I love you beyond forever.”

The actress and singer also marked her daughter Emme's milestone just days earlier as she dropped off the teen for their own first day of senior year.

“I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they’ll always be my beautiful baby!” Lopez wrote on Monday over a photo from the occasion.

Lopez—who shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—has been soaking in family moments ahead of their recent milestone.

Before the school year kicked off, she shared highlights from a summer trip to the Hamptons, including a selfie with Emme and vocal coach Stevie Mackey, plus serene solo shots of herself in white jeans and a cream hoodie by the bikes. She captioned the post simply: “Le Sunshine.”