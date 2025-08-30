 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year

Jennifer Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 17, with ex-Marc Anthony

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional over family milestone
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional over family milestone

Jennifer Lopez is feeling nostalgic as her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, step into their senior year of high school.

Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year

The On The Floor hitmaker, 56, shared a throwback video of her son Max, then 7, adorably singing Lukas Graham's song 7 Years.

In the Instagram Story, the mom-of-two also mused about how quickly time went by. “How does 10 years go by so fast!? So proud of you Maxi. 1st day of senior year. I love you beyond forever.”

The actress and singer also marked her daughter Emme's milestone just days earlier as she dropped off the teen for their own first day of senior year.

Jennifer Lopez shares throwback snap as twins begin senior year

“I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they’ll always be my beautiful baby!” Lopez wrote on Monday over a photo from the occasion.

Lopez—who shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—has been soaking in family moments ahead of their recent milestone.

Before the school year kicked off, she shared highlights from a summer trip to the Hamptons, including a selfie with Emme and vocal coach Stevie Mackey, plus serene solo shots of herself in white jeans and a cream hoodie by the bikes. She captioned the post simply: “Le Sunshine.”

Zoe Kravitz tears into 'Friends' with jaw-dropping remark
Zoe Kravitz tears into 'Friends' with jaw-dropping remark
Ron Howard drops bomsbhell about his wedding cost
Ron Howard drops bomsbhell about his wedding cost
Alan Ritchson shares insight on dialogue free action thriller ‘Motor City'
Alan Ritchson shares insight on dialogue free action thriller ‘Motor City'
PSY breaks silence on arrest over possession of illegal pills
PSY breaks silence on arrest over possession of illegal pills
Taylor Swift fails to surpass Messi
Taylor Swift fails to surpass Messi
Kid Cudi opens up about the best part of being married
Kid Cudi opens up about the best part of being married
Zoe Kravitz leaves Austin Butler embarrassed with blunt remark about past role
Zoe Kravitz leaves Austin Butler embarrassed with blunt remark about past role
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's split turns into blackmail nightmare
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's split turns into blackmail nightmare