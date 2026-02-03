Harry Styles enjoys new high with ‘Aperture’ after shutting down 1D reunion

Harry Styles currently hit a new peak with Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming album, which has climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart to claim its top spot.

The latest track is the third from the British singer-songwriter’s discography to do so, with Watermelon Sugar and As It Was previously reaching the number one status in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Harry’s latest milestone was announced mere hours after he stepped out for the 2026 Grammys on Sunday.

While he is further set to embark on a new tour next month, the former One Direction alum has reportedly shut down the idea of a potential reunion with other members of the boy band.

According to Rob Shuter’s sources, the gossip columnist behind the Naughty But Nice Substack, Harry “doesn’t want” his former bandmates around for his upcoming shows.

“Harry made it very clear,” the blogger reported an insider’s claim. “No guest list spots. No VIP invites. No nostalgia.”

“He doesn’t want them there. This era is about Harry, not One Direction,” it was added.

The tensions between the once united members of 1D, except for Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne, recently reached its boiling point amid multiple developments.

Louis Tomlinson was reportedly blindsided by Harry dropping his new single the same day as the release of his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, on January 23.

“That was the final straw,” a source told the British journalist. “Louis felt completely overshadowed. It confirmed what he already suspected — there’s no loyalty left.”

While Zayn Malik recently slammed opulent tour prices during his Las Vegas residency, a comment which was interpreted as a dig at Harry, who freshly sparked backlash for his upcoming gig’s high ticket prices.

“Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high,” the Pillow Talk singer announced before his concert’s crowd.