Margot Robbie's outfit for 'Wuthering Heights' Paris premiere garners criticism

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' to hit theatres on February 11

Margot Robbie has been promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights with co-star Jacob Elordi in a full swing.

Recently, she made a red-carpet appearance at the Paris premiere of their romantic comedy, where she turned heads with her extremely precious and luxurious outfit.

The Barbie actress donned a red velvet long tail gown perfectly draped around her. She wore a matching choker on her neck and opted for a soft glam make-up with a red lip colour.

The glamorous gown Margot wore was a customized piece made by Chanel especially for the premiere.

Many fans were left stoked with jaw-dropping appearance. But on the other hand, there are some who believe that the Australian actress’ outfit was “over-promoted”.

One of them wrote, “I get enough of this marketing.” Meanwhile, another commented, What the hell is that dress? No. This isn’t a Disney movie.”

A third social media user wrote, “Fire your dress making team!”

I got tired of the movie already. The press and social media strategy made me lost the interest… Bye bye, Elvis and Barbie”, wrote another one.

One of Margot’s fans came forward to defend the actress by writing, “Wow!!!! She is insanely gorgeous and knows how to work a red carpet!!!! What a dress!”

Wuthering Heights featuring Elordi and Robbie is set to release on February 11.