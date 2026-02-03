Jacob Elordi suffers burn injury while shooting ‘Wuthering Heights’

Jacob Elordi’s dedication to his craft took an unexpected turn while filming Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

The 28-year-old actor who stars as Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie’s Catherine revealed that a shower accident left him hospitalized with second degree burns.

Speaking with Fennell in Esquire UK, Elordi recalled a moment when make-up artist Siân Miller teased him about method acting when she was designing whip scars for Heathcliff’s back.

“She challenged me: ‘If Daniel Day-Lewis was playing Heathcliff, he would have come in with scars.’ I said, ‘Well I’m going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I’m Heathcliff!’”

Ironically, scars did follow.

After long days rolling in dirt for the film, Elordi explained he was scrubbing his feet in a steam shower when disaster struck.

“I leant back and my back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday I had a second-degree burn.”

Fennell recalled receiving a text from a producer saying her star had been rushed to the hospital.

“Oh my god, he’s had a car accident,” she initially feared.

Elordi later joked about the incident, quipping, “It was actual Daniel Day-Lewis. In the shower.”

He added that he felt something “spiritual” upon arriving at the Yorkshire moors where the film was shot.

For the unversed, Wuthering Heights is set to release in theaters on February 13.