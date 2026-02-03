 
Bad Bunny goes viral with raw emotional response after historic win

Bad Bunny won 'Album of the Year' for his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Mas Fotos

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 03, 2026

Bad Bunny just gave one of the most emotional moments in Grammy history and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The Puerto Rican superstar made history by becoming the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year for his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Mas Fotos.

When his name was called, he didn’t rush to the stage as he stayed at his table for a few seconds to just be there, taking it all in, tears in his eyes while clearly moved by the moment.

On stage, the singer and songwriter accepted the award from last year’s winner Harry Styles, who also made an iconic comeback, and gave a speech full of heart.

While speaking in Spanish, he said, “Believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than just 100 by 35,” talking proudly about Puerto Rico.

He thanked God, the academy, his team and especially his mother, saying that: “Mommy, for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you.”

All of his fans took to social media in no time to express their feelings, with one writing, “Not being snide when I say that making everybody wait twenty seconds during the biggest moment of your career so you can have a quick cry is tough. Tough as hell.”

Another penned, “I saw his chest trying to hold the magnitude of the moment for him and I couldn’t help but cry with him.”

Others joked, turning his reaction into memes, with comments like, “When you accidentally become important at work” and “Me, when someone doesn’t know Puerto Rico is a part of the US.”

Along with Album of the Year, Bad Bunny also won best música urbana album and best global music performance.

