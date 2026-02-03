How Don Lemon faced challenges covering risky stories

Don Lemon, former CNN anchor who is best knwon for his bold personality, opened up about the difficulties of being a journalist during his first television interview since his January arrest, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

The star spoke about the pressures reporters face while covering tense and unpredictable events.

Lemon shared that he was covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota to “chronicle and document” the events, not to join the protest.

He described how being handcuffed and questioned by authorities was intimidating and stressful.

However, he even said he had offered to turn himself in before the agents arrived, showing how seriously he took the situation.

Despite these challenges, the media personality shared that he will continue his work and “will not be silenced.”

He spoke about the personal and professional difficulties reporters face while doing their jobs in high-pressure situations.

Don Lemon's interview sparked conversations online about the courage and resilience required to report the truth and the human side of life behind the headlines.