Zoe Kravitz finds Harry Styles' vibe like to dad Lenny amid romance rumors

Zoe Kravitz finds Harry Styles' charm 'refreshing and cool'

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's romance rumors are circulating, who are said to be just enjoying each other’s company while keeping things their bond label-free.

The speculations began after the One Direction star and the Batman actress were reportedly spotted arm-in-arm in Rome last weekend and were previously seen “snogging like teenagers” at a London restaurant just days earlier.

Insiders claimed that the duo have been going on a series of dates, with Zoe said to have been “whisked off her feet” by Harry.

As per a report by The Sun, Harry “wined and dined” Zoe during her recent stay in London for the promotion of her new film Caught Stealing.

He later flew her out to Italy, a move sources described as a “nice touch.”

A tattler said Harry is “romantic” and “charming,” adding, “anyone dating him gets treated so well.”

They also noted that he was seen “coming and going” from Zoe’s hotel during her trip.

The insider added there is “clearly an attraction” between the two, pointing to how “public” they were with their affection after her film premiere.

But as Zoe's schedule is jam “packed," the rumored couple would steal moments whenever is possible.

Another source claimed that Zoe finds Harry "cool."

“Zoe thinks Harry is cool without trying and that is a very attractive quality in ­Hollywood, when most people are too busy trying to desperately break through or stay relevant.”

Comparing Harry to Zoe's father, Lenny Kravitz, the tipster added, "[Harry] treats everyone the same, whether they are famous or not, and she’s found that refreshing. Lenny is like that… to be kind, to never be a diva."