Kate Cassidy pens heartbreaking birthday note to Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy marks Liam Payne’s birthday with heartbreaking note

Kate Cassidy just expressed her thoughts on what would’ve been Liam Payne’s 32nd birthday.

The former One Direction icon passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Now, his girlfriend, Kate - who dated Liam from October 2022 until his death - wrote: "My dearest Liam.”

"It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” she added.

"I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday,” Kate further penned, adding, "Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”

The social media influencer continued, "I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together.”

"But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength,” she added.

"I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn (sic)" she penned before signing off.

In February 2025, the 26-year-old admitted that she had still not moved on from Liam and that she was struggling to cope with the grief of losing him.

"I feel like my life has changed so much and I think about Liam every second of every day. It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here. Sometimes I'll wake up and it's a reality I have to face for the rest of my life,” Kate Cassidy told The Sun newspaper at that time.