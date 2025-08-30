 
Doja Cat cancels ACL 2025 appearance due to unexpected reason

Doja Cat was due to perform two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

August 30, 2025

Doja Cat has abruptly canceled her upcoming shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 29-year-old singer shared the devastating news with her fans, revealing the surprising reason behind pulling out from the upcoming event.

“Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year,” Doja began the lengthy note, who was scheduled to headline two shows at the festival.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker revealed that she canceled her upcoming shows because she's currently working on finalizing her forthcoming album, Vie.

Doja is set to release her fifth studio album on September 26, 2025.

“When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released. I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it's become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame,” penned the American singer.

Concluding her statement, Doja thanked ACL team "for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity.”

For those unversed, the upcoming ACL Music Festival will take place in Austin from October 3 to 12, 2025.

