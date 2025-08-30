Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift music

 
Sabrina Carpenter just claimed that Taylor Swift changed her whole life.

The 26-year-old pop star, who was eight years old when she first listened to the Lover crooner, admitted that listening to her was a life changing moment for her.

Sabrina, who has witnessed massive success in recent years - told CBS Mornings: "I've been looking up to her since I was, … I remember the first time I heard a song by her. I was eight years old on the school bus, and I was … just like my life was changed."

It would now be a full-circle moment for the Espresso hitmaker as she is the artist featured in Taylor’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, to be released on October 3.

Additionally, Sabrina also reacted to the Blank Space singer’s engagement to boyfriend, Travis Kelce, saying, "I'm just happy for them."

Last year, the Feathers singer, who has also opened for Taylor’s massively successful, Eras Tour, called the pop sensation one of her "best, best friends."

"Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it,” she told Variety, adding, "No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.”

"The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ - no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend,” Sabrina Carpenter concluded at that time of her bond with Taylor Swift. 

