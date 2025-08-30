Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on shocking album cover hate

Sabrina Carpenter defends 'Man's Best Friend' album cover after backlash

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about the backlash she received on latest album's cover.

After announcing the seventh studio album, the songstress faced criticism over Man's Best Friend artwork.

Now, speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Carpenter said, "Y’all need to get out more, I think."

She went on to add, "Between me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it just wasn’t even a conversation… It was just, like, it’s perfect for what the album is, and what it represents."

Carpenter noted that everything about the cover was "so opposite of the world ending."

Additionally, she explained her interpretation of the cover art, saying, "being in on the control, being in on your lack of control, and when you want to be in control."

The Please Please Please singer said, "As a young woman, you’re just aware of when you’re in control as when you’re not… For me, this whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes, knowing when you’re putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly."

"But it’s going to teach you something, so there were a lot of different meanings," Carpenter said.

Sabrina Carpenter released Man's Best Friend on August 29, 2025.