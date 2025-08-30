Emma Heming defends care decisions amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is speaking out against criticism over the way she has been caring for the actor as he navigates frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

During the recent ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer, Heming, revealed that one of the most difficult choices she made was moving Willis, into a separate one-story home, where he now lives with a full-time care team.

According to Daily Mail, she explained that the move allowed their daughters Mabel and Evelyn to remain in a space more suited to their needs.

In this regard, she said, “Bruce would want that for our daughters,” while adding that the girls still visit their father regularly for meals and family time.

Following the broadcast, Heming shared on Instagram that she has faced backlash from viewers over her caregiving decisions.

Moreover, she wrote, “Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it. Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

The British-American model also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about dementia and supporting caregivers.

She noted that while some online responses were critical, many others came from people with firsthand experience who offered understanding and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Willis’ daughter Tallulah praised Heming in the comments, writing, “I love you so much. We love you so much. Thank you for all you do for us and our family.”

Furthermore, the Die Hard star stepped back from Hollywood in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, and in 2023 his family confirmed the condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Despite the challenges, Heming emphasized that Willis remains in good physical health and that the family has found new ways to connect with him.

In regards to this, she said, “We have a way of communicating with him that is just different. But I’m grateful. I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here.”