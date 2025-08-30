Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal gives rare insights into couple's sweet relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's pal, Erin Andrews, has shared some rare insights into the newly engaged couple's sweet relationship.

"When they're around each other, they're always kissing. They're always touching," the 47-year-old said of the couple during the latest episode of her Calm Down podcast.

“After hanging out with them, we’re like, ‘Wait! We’re not making out as much as we should!'” the sports broadcaster jokingly added.

Her co-host, Charissa Thompson, then chimed in, "Taylor and Travis… are obsessed with each other."

"Every time I leave them, I look at Steven and go, 'You need to love me more,'" she quipped, referring to her boyfriend Steven Cundari.

“We love our people, but they’re magnets with each other,” added Charissa.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing their engagement on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old singer wrote, sharing a series of photos that show the NFL star proposing to Taylor.

The two stars began dating in the summer of 2023.