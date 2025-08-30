 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal gives rare insights into couple's sweet relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing their engagement on August 26

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 30, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces pal gives rare insights into couples sweet relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal gives rare insights into couple's sweet relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's pal, Erin Andrews, has shared some rare insights into the newly engaged couple's sweet relationship.

"When they're around each other, they're always kissing. They're always touching," the 47-year-old said of the couple during the latest episode of her Calm Down podcast.

“After hanging out with them, we’re like, ‘Wait! We’re not making out as much as we should!'” the sports broadcaster jokingly added.

Her co-host, Charissa Thompson, then chimed in, "Taylor and Travis… are obsessed with each other."

"Every time I leave them, I look at Steven and go, 'You need to love me more,'" she quipped, referring to her boyfriend Steven Cundari.

“We love our people, but they’re magnets with each other,” added Charissa.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing their engagement on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old singer wrote, sharing a series of photos that show the NFL star proposing to Taylor.

The two stars began dating in the summer of 2023.

Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis
Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis
Kevin Costner finds new love
Kevin Costner finds new love
Ridley Scott makes shocking revelation about 'Terminator 3'
Ridley Scott makes shocking revelation about 'Terminator 3'
Amber Heard opened door for Johnny Depp's comeback in Hollywood: Source
Amber Heard opened door for Johnny Depp's comeback in Hollywood: Source
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on shocking album cover hate
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on shocking album cover hate
Emma Heming defends care decisions amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle
Emma Heming defends care decisions amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle
KJ Apa makes shocking confession about becoming a dad
KJ Apa makes shocking confession about becoming a dad
Rihanna celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album: ‘forever grateful' video
Rihanna celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album: ‘forever grateful'