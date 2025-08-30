Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay opens up about skin cancer surgery

Gordon Ramsay just revealed his skin cancer diagnosis.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef underwent surgery for the removal of Basal Cell Carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Gordon uploaded two pictures of himself, with his face sideways, one showing the part underneath his ear, bandaged, while the other showed stitches.

In his caption, the Hell’s Kitchen star began, “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!”

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….,” Gordon cheekily advised his followers along with a bit of humor.

For context, Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer and can occur anywhere on the body but most common areas are the ones exposed to the sun such as your face, head, neck, and ears.

Gordon’s fans also took to the comments section to send their prayers for his recovery as well as appreciating him for talking about the importance of applying sunscreen.

“So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this,” a user noted in the comments section.