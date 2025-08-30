Matt Smith gets honest about roles he took

Matt Smith sheds light on his career

Matt Smith is recognized for playing diverse roles, including the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, Prince Philip in The Crown, and Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, among others.



Looking back at the roles he took up in his career, he said, “There’s so much stuff that comes under your nose and you go, ‘Oh, should I’ve done that?’ But the things you say yes to aren’t the things you regret, because eventually it’s the experience that counts."

Likewise, the British star made a parallel between his roles in the BBC's Doctor Who and Netflix's The Crown.

Both characters, Matt said, had given him the freedom to do what he described as "whatever he wants."

“I loved playing Prince Philip because he’s a bit like Doctor, he’s a total outsider who just does what the **** he wants,” he continued. “It’s not an impersonation; it’s about dialling down to the essence of their energy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt raved about his Eleventh Doctor character, saying, “Yeah, I loved playing Doctor Who,” the 42-year-old began.

He continued, “What’s amazing about him, or her, they, is he can go from A to Z and miss out every other ***** letter because he’s a f**** 900-year-old alien, and he’s seen everything, done everything.”

“That show gives you permission to be eccentric because he’s truly an alien in a human world," he noted.

In the meantime, Matt is set to appear in the forthcoming season of House of the Dragon.