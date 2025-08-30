 
Kevin Jonas' first solo performance leaves wife Danielle in tears

Kevin Jonas recently surprised his fans by performing his first solo track at the Jonas Brothers concert

August 30, 2025

Danielle Jonas couldn't contain her emotions after watching her husband, Kevin Jonas, perform solo for the first time at the Jonas Brothers' Boston show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 38-year-old TV personality shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from the special moment.

In one of the shared clips, Danielle shed tears watching her husband perform solo at the concert as Kelvin tells the audience, "I'm super nervous, so bear with me." 

“Last night was a moment I will never forget. Hearing you sing your own song and watching your voice fill the stadium brought me to tears,” she told her husband in the caption.

“I am beyond proud of you @kevinjonas and so grateful that everyone else finally got to hear the voice I’ve loved for so long,” added Danielle.

Kevin performed his solo track, Changing, onstage for the first time during the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stop in Boston on August 24.

For those unversed, Danielle exchanged vows with Kevin in 2009, and the couple shares two daughters - Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8.

