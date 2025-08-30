Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive wishes by Kansas City Chiefs head coach

Photo: 'Kansas City Chiefs' head coach all praise for Taylor Swift post Travis Kelce engagement

Andy Reid could not be happier about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s next big step.

As per the newest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach reacted to the couple’s engagement news during an interview with Kansas City sports radio 810 29th August, and he made it clear he’s fully on board.

“Listen, I’m happy for ’em,” Reid, 67, said.

“It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with — that’s not an easy thing — to really fall in love, and it seems like they’re there.”

Calling it “a great deal for both of them,” Reid added, “They like being around each other and that’s a plus, I think.”

He also praised how the pair have managed their whirlwind romance despite their fame, noting, “They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right."

"So it’s kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do,” he concluded.

Back in January, he told Tom Brady on his Let’s Go! podcast that he’d been a Swiftie since his coaching days with the Philadelphia Eagles, not far from Swift’s hometown of Reading, Pa.

“She’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia,” Reid explained at the time.

“Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there — and her.”