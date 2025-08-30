Meghan Markle reveals what words Archie, Lilibet say in Prince Harry's accent

Meghan Markle shares accent tidbit about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has revealed that her kids pronounce one word like their dad, Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry are based in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whose accents are largely American. However, the kids do speak some words in the British accent like their dad.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a bit about her kids in the new season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She noted that they pronounce the word "zebra" in a British accent.

Meghan has previously shared the same tidbit during her appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show in March.

Drew asked, "What's your favorite thing that you see in your kids that you go, 'Oh, that's their dad?' "

"Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent. So they'll say, 'Ze-bra,' and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it's adorable," Meghan said with a smile. "Zebra is a good one."

She also shared on her show that she and the British Prince pronounce the word "herb" differently.

"My husband always laughs when I say 'herbs' — he’s like, 'Herbs.' He’s like, 'You’re so American — ‘Erbs, ‘erbs.' "

She joked that her kids follow her pronunciation of kitchen supplies since "Papa’s not cooking as much."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping down as working royals.